Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name HARRIS, KENYA JANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 00:02:00
Court Case 5902020228368
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, SERGIO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 13:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, DELMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 17:54:00
Court Case 5902018030130
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FREDERICK, SEJOUR CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 02:41:00
Court Case 5902019238773
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DAMIAN ALANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 11:05:00
Court Case 5902020227044
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name KNOWLTON, BRYAN RICHARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-21 17:06:00
Court Case 5902020228438
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount