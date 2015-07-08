Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, KENYA JANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020228368
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTERSON, SERGIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/12/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 13:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, DELMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 17:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018030130
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FREDERICK, SEJOUR CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 02:41:00
|Court Case
|5902019238773
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DAMIAN ALANTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/13/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 11:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020227044
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KNOWLTON, BRYAN RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-21 17:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020228438
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount