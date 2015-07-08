Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2020
|Court Case
|202005456
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2020 10:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Target VICTIM of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Target VICTIM of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (C), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10:47, 8/19/2020. Reported: 14:48, 8/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Robin, Saquich Paxtor
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2020
|Court Case
|202005459
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Robin, Saquich Paxtor (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 100 E Green St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2020 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Target VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Target VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 20:27, 8/20/2020. Reported: 15:30, 8/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Saquich, Robin
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2020
|Court Case
|202005459
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Saquich, Robin (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 100 E Green St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2020 13:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Mcrae, Mark Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2020
|Court Case
|202006122
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcrae, Mark Thomas (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2199 Morgan Mill Rd/olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2020 17:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M