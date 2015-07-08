Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KENNEDY, SHAHEEM RASHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/18/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 00:30:00
Court Case 5902020228506
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WOODBRIDGE, BRUCE CAMERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 10:54:00
Court Case 5902019235098
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BRAND, DALLAS ISAAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 16:50:00
Court Case 1202019054225
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SUMMERS, SHAWNN LARON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 00:06:00
Court Case 4802019055856
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name HICKS, CRYSTAL ROBINSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1981
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 11:20:00
Court Case 5902020226319
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HAMMOND, CODY ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-22 15:27:00
Court Case 5902020228595
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00