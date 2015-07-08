Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KENNEDY, SHAHEEM RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/18/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020228506
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WOODBRIDGE, BRUCE CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019235098
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BRAND, DALLAS ISAAC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 16:50:00
|Court Case
|1202019054225
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SUMMERS, SHAWNN LARON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/7/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 00:06:00
|Court Case
|4802019055856
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|HICKS, CRYSTAL ROBINSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1981
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020226319
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMMOND, CODY ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-22 15:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020228595
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00