Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Klingensmith, Morgan Lee
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Klingensmith, Morgan Lee (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at South Rocky River Road, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2020 02:25.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at Gaston Co Jail, on 8/22/2020 02:55.
Arresting Officer  

Name Allen, Demario Lamar
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case 202005478
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 707 Summit St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2020 03:35.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Pardo Chavez, Modesto
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case 202006135
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Pardo Chavez, Modesto (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 5099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2020 06:35.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Butler, Ramon
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case 202003550
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Butler, Ramon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 414 Matfield Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2020 15:18.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Helms, Colbi Renee
Arrest Date 08/22/2020
Court Case 202005491
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 499 Stafford St/brown St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2020 16:47.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L