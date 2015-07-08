Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 03:30:00
Court Case 5902020228675
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GILLILAND, JAMES VERNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 13:13:00
Court Case 5902020227420
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HEMPHILL, JASON DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/1/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 00:55:00
Court Case 5902020228678
Charge Description AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MAYFIELD, ROBERT LAMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 11:26:00
Court Case 5902020228715
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name SMART, CORTEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 02:16:00
Court Case 5902020228679
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name PINEDA, JOSE HIGINIO
Arrest Type
DOB 5/30/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-23 14:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount