Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, TRAVIS MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020228675
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GILLILAND, JAMES VERNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1973
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020227420
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HEMPHILL, JASON DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/1/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020228678
|Charge Description
|AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MAYFIELD, ROBERT LAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 11:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020228715
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMART, CORTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1960
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 02:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020228679
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PINEDA, JOSE HIGINIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/30/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-23 14:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount