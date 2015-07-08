Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, James Daryl
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
Description Williams, James Daryl (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 809 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 22:03.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Chong, Daniel Hyunsu
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Chong, Daniel Hyunsu (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1058 Underwood Road, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/23/2020 01:40.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Summerford, Michael Daniel
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case 202005502
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fict/Alt Title/;Reg Card/Tag (M),
Description Summerford, Michael Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fict/alt Title/;reg Card/tag (M), at Virginia Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:16.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Robinson, Kevin Alexander
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case 202005504
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License/ (M), And 13) Probation Violation (F),
Description Robinson, Kevin Alexander (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License/ (M), and 13) Probation Violation (F), at 401 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:27.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Robinson, Kevin Alexander
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case 202005503
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Robinson, Kevin Alexander (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 401 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:38.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Hillman, Harrison Conner
Arrest Date 08/23/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Hillman, Harrison Conner (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 8/23/2020 03:25.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M