Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, James Daryl
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Williams, James Daryl (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 809 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Chong, Daniel Hyunsu
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Chong, Daniel Hyunsu (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1058 Underwood Road, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/23/2020 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Summerford, Michael Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|202005502
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fict/Alt Title/;Reg Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Michael Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fict/alt Title/;reg Card/tag (M), at Virginia Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Robinson, Kevin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|202005504
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License/ (M), And 13) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Kevin Alexander (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License/ (M), and 13) Probation Violation (F), at 401 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Robinson, Kevin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|202005503
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Kevin Alexander (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 401 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2020 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Hillman, Harrison Conner
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Hillman, Harrison Conner (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 8/23/2020 03:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M