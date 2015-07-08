Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MAYFIELD, ROBERT LAMONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/4/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 00:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALLACE, TAYON VASHON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/3/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 10:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FORD, SHACONDA ONTRES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 15:51:00
Court Case 5902020228866
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name GRAINGER, JULIA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 00:41:00
Court Case 5902020228790
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAIRE, ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 10:02:00
Court Case 5902020228831
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name GRAHAM, RICHARD EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-24 16:27:00
Court Case 5902020228865
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 800.00