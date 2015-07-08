Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, David Michael
Arrest Date 08/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Johnson, David Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2020 18:51.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Haupt, Edwin Alois
Arrest Date 08-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Haupt, Edwin Alois (W /M/82) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 3512 Reid Cir, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 8/23/2020 and 12:00, 8/24/2020. Reported: 12:28, 8/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Islas, Sanchez Josue
Arrest Date 08/24/2020
Court Case 202005532
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Islas, Sanchez Josue (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2020 22:47.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Butler, Ryan Tevarus
Arrest Date 08-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/26) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 12:52, 8/24/2020 and 12:53, 8/24/2020. Reported: 12:53, 8/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Lopez, Henry
Arrest Date 08/24/2020
Court Case 202005532
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Lopez, Henry (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500 Patton Ave, Wingate, NC, on 8/24/2020 22:56.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Moore, Kapri Diauntia
Arrest Date 08-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Moore, Kapri Diauntia (B /M/22) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 12:49, 8/24/2020 and 13:54, 8/24/2020. Reported: 13:54, 8/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N