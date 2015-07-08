Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, David Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Johnson, David Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2020 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Haupt, Edwin Alois
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Haupt, Edwin Alois (W /M/82) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 3512 Reid Cir, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 8/23/2020 and 12:00, 8/24/2020. Reported: 12:28, 8/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Islas, Sanchez Josue
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2020
|Court Case
|202005532
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Islas, Sanchez Josue (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2020 22:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/26) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 12:52, 8/24/2020 and 12:53, 8/24/2020. Reported: 12:53, 8/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Lopez, Henry
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2020
|Court Case
|202005532
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Henry (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500 Patton Ave, Wingate, NC, on 8/24/2020 22:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Moore, Kapri Diauntia
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moore, Kapri Diauntia (B /M/22) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 12:49, 8/24/2020 and 13:54, 8/24/2020. Reported: 13:54, 8/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N