Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name REED, WILLIE LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 04:31:00
Court Case 2502019053339
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BORDERS, CANDA-CE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 122
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 11:06:00
Court Case 5902020228978
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, JOAQUIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 16:14:00
Court Case 5902016033131
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SAWYER, HARRY BELFONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 04:08:00
Court Case 5902020221635
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DANIELS, EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/30/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 10:52:00
Court Case 5902020228943
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name MCKEE, BRENT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 219
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-25 16:45:00
Court Case 5902020228938
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00