Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Islas, Sanchez Josue
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|202005532
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Islas, Sanchez Josue (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|202005533
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 726 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Evans, Cary Lamon
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|202005535
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Operate Comm Vehicle After Consuming Alcohol (M),
|Description
|Evans, Cary Lamon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Operate Comm Vehicle After Consuming Alcohol (M), at 1114 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 02:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Evans, Cory Lamon
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M),
|Description
|Evans, Cory Lamon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), at 1114 Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 01:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|King, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Hearing) (M),
|Description
|King, David Lane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Rivers, Tyrone Samuel
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2020
|Court Case
|202005536
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Rivers, Tyrone Samuel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 03:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L