Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Islas, Sanchez Josue
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case 202005532
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Islas, Sanchez Josue (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 00:56.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case 202005533
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 726 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 00:29.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Evans, Cary Lamon
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case 202005535
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Operate Comm Vehicle After Consuming Alcohol (M),
Description Evans, Cary Lamon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Operate Comm Vehicle After Consuming Alcohol (M), at 1114 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 02:45.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Evans, Cory Lamon
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M),
Description Evans, Cory Lamon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), at 1114 Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 01:38.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name King, David Lane
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Hearing) (M),
Description King, David Lane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 07:20.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Rivers, Tyrone Samuel
Arrest Date 08/25/2020
Court Case 202005536
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Rivers, Tyrone Samuel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2020 03:11.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L