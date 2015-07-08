Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTIN, JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020229086
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HEDMAN, ROY E
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 17:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, ANTHONY JAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 11:36:00
Court Case 5902020226687
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name HOLLAND, KEVIN JACOB
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/26/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 16:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name INGRAM, JOMO KENYATTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 00:42:00
Court Case 5902020229051
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, AQUIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-26 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020229084
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00