Description

Batten, Tawaan Maurice (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 7868 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/26/2020 19:08.