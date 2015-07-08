Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COHENS, SHAMEKA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 10:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PONTOON, SHAKUR ONEAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1988
Height 6.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 14:12:00
Court Case 5902020229206
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MOORE, KANTRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/5/2001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 11:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, JERRY LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 13:55:00
Court Case 5902020229207
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHAVERS, DARRYL DEMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 09:46:00
Court Case 5902020229160
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name BATTLE, SIR MARQUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/18/1987
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-27 19:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount