Below are the Union County arrests for 08-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Wanda Gail
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2020 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|08-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 3620 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:00, 8/27/2020 and 08:45, 8/27/2020. Reported: 08:59, 8/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel
|Arrest Date
|08-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at [Address], on 8/27/2020 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Heierman, Sean Michael
|Arrest Date
|08-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Heierman, Sean Michael (W /M/38) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4903 Claybrooke Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 8/18/2020 and 09:21, 8/27/2020. Reported: 09:21, 8/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Argueta, Pastor Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/27/2020
|Court Case
|202005614
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Argueta, Pastor Alexander (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1730 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2020 21:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Carter, Michael Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carter, Michael Thomas (W /M/44) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1007 Apogee Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:20, 8/26/2020 and 09:21, 8/27/2020. Reported: 09:21, 8/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A