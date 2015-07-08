Below are the Union County arrests for 08-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Wanda Gail
Arrest Date 08/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2020 16:36.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Society VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 08-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 3620 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:00, 8/27/2020 and 08:45, 8/27/2020. Reported: 08:59, 8/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel
Arrest Date 08-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at [Address], on 8/27/2020 19:25.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Heierman, Sean Michael
Arrest Date 08-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Heierman, Sean Michael (W /M/38) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4903 Claybrooke Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 8/18/2020 and 09:21, 8/27/2020. Reported: 09:21, 8/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Argueta, Pastor Alexander
Arrest Date 08/27/2020
Court Case 202005614
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Argueta, Pastor Alexander (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1730 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2020 21:04.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Carter, Michael Thomas
Arrest Date 08-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Carter, Michael Thomas (W /M/44) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1007 Apogee Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:20, 8/26/2020 and 09:21, 8/27/2020. Reported: 09:21, 8/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A