Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BUTLER, CODY CLINT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 06:15:00
Court Case 5902020229259
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FEREBEE, QUENTIN JAVON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/27/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 227
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 16:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FRASIER, JUSTIN SHANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 06:21:00
Court Case 5902020228817
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, ZION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 14:14:00
Court Case 5902020229309
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name CURRENCE, CLENTON E
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 09:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, DOUGLAS LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-28 12:46:00
Court Case 5902020229314
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN MDA/MDMA
Bond Amount 5000.00