Brown, Charles Sentelle (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 4102 Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2020 11:42.