Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Osborne, Karen Anita
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2020
|Court Case
|202005619
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imp), M (M),
|Description
|Osborne, Karen Anita (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imp), M (M), at 1500 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2020 10:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Polk, Katrine Patrice
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2020
|Court Case
|202005620
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Polk, Katrine Patrice (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 404 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2020 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Wells, Joshua Donte`
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Wells, Joshua Donte` (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 8309 Pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2020 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Smith, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Michael Lee (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 601, Monroe, on 8/28/2020 1:57:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Brown, Charles Sentelle
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000660
|Charge
|1) Poss/Sell/Buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Brown, Charles Sentelle (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 4102 Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2020 11:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Contreras-rivas, Julissa Heicy
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Contreras-rivas, Julissa Heicy (H /F/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2999 Waxhaw Marvin Rd/bonds Grove Church Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2020 9:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R