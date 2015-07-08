Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HEIDTMAN, BRENDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 03:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020229366
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GREEN, DEQURIUS STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 04:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020229374
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MONROE, TONY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/4/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 02:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020004503
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|HOLLOWAY, SHANAE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/10/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 08:00:00
|Court Case
|3502020056910
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSTON, PHILIP STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 04:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020229379
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RION, JACQUELINE CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/3/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-29 08:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020228818
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00