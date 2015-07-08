Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phillips, Holly Brown
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|202006274
|Charge
|Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Holly Brown (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 5626 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Spears, Uriah Leighton
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|First Degree Kidnapping, F (F),
|Description
|Spears, Uriah Leighton (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of First Degree Kidnapping, F (F), at 13812 Hwy 74 East, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/29/2020 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Phillips, Holly Brown
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|202006361
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Holly Brown (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5626 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Whitaker, Brandy Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|202006364
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (First Degree) (F) And 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Whitaker, Brandy Michelle (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (first Degree) (F) and 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 13812 Hwy 74 East, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/29/2020 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Cato, Clark Ashton
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S, M (M),
|Description
|Cato, Clark Ashton (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Burns, John Jumas
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2020
|Court Case
|202005657
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Driving While Impaired, Dwlr) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Burns, John Jumas (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired, Dwlr) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P