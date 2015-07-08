Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phillips, Holly Brown
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case 202006274
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Phillips, Holly Brown (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 5626 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:19.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Spears, Uriah Leighton
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case
Charge First Degree Kidnapping, F (F),
Description Spears, Uriah Leighton (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of First Degree Kidnapping, F (F), at 13812 Hwy 74 East, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/29/2020 15:25.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Phillips, Holly Brown
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case 202006361
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Phillips, Holly Brown (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5626 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:23.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Whitaker, Brandy Michelle
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case 202006364
Charge 1) Kidnapping (First Degree) (F) And 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Whitaker, Brandy Michelle (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (first Degree) (F) and 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 13812 Hwy 74 East, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/29/2020 15:28.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Cato, Clark Ashton
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S, M (M),
Description Cato, Clark Ashton (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 00:29.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Burns, John Jumas
Arrest Date 08/29/2020
Court Case 202005657
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Driving While Impaired, Dwlr) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Burns, John Jumas (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (driving While Impaired, Dwlr) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2020 17:58.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P