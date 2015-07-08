Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, CERON RASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 03:00:00
Court Case 5902020229483
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMPSON, CHRISSHUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 04:17:00
Court Case 5902020229491
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, RICO LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 04:35:00
Court Case 5902020229492
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CALDWELL, PATRICIA ERNESTINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 03:26:00
Court Case 5902020229499
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GONZALEZ, ADOLFO CARRANCO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 09:48:00
Court Case 5902020229501
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BRADSHAW, TENILLE AQUILLA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/9/1981
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-30 10:20:00
Court Case 5902020229502
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount