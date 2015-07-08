Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, CERON RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020229483
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, CHRISSHUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 04:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020229491
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, RICO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 04:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020229492
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, PATRICIA ERNESTINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 03:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020229499
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GONZALEZ, ADOLFO CARRANCO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/27/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 09:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020229501
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BRADSHAW, TENILLE AQUILLA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/9/1981
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-30 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020229502
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount