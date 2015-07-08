Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cooper, Karin Marcella
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Karin Marcella (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 21:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Perez-linarez, Jose Luis
|Arrest Date
|08-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez-linarez, Jose Luis (H /M/31) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 10:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Hipolito, Cortez Arrez
|Arrest Date
|08-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hipolito, Cortez Arrez (H /M/47) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3899 New Town Rd/majestic Forest Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2020 6:09:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Price, Courtney
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Price, Courtney (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 02:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2020
|Court Case
|202005670
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 03:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Duran, Ruben
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2020
|Court Case
|202005672
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Duran, Ruben (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 302 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L