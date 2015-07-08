Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cooper, Karin Marcella
Arrest Date 08/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cooper, Karin Marcella (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 21:27.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Perez-linarez, Jose Luis
Arrest Date 08-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Perez-linarez, Jose Luis (H /M/31) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 10:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Hipolito, Cortez Arrez
Arrest Date 08-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hipolito, Cortez Arrez (H /M/47) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3899 New Town Rd/majestic Forest Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/30/2020 6:09:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Price, Courtney
Arrest Date 08/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Price, Courtney (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 02:47.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Short, Jeffrey Thomas
Arrest Date 08/30/2020
Court Case 202005670
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 03:08.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Duran, Ruben
Arrest Date 08/30/2020
Court Case 202005672
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Duran, Ruben (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 302 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2020 03:35.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L