Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|RAI, RAN BAHADUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020229550
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020229477
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLLIS, MONQUIS SANTANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020229619
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PORTER, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020229556
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOSLEY, MARCUS GERARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/24/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 11:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020229025
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON, MAURICE MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1969
|Height
|6.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-31 14:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020229626
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00