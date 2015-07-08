Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAI, RAN BAHADUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 01:06:00
Court Case 5902020229550
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020229477
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOLLIS, MONQUIS SANTANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 13:44:00
Court Case 5902020229619
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PORTER, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 01:19:00
Court Case 5902020229556
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOSLEY, MARCUS GERARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/24/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 11:54:00
Court Case 5902020229025
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name MASON, MAURICE MARCEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1969
Height 6.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-31 14:19:00
Court Case 5902020229626
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00