Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|DENNY, DAMIAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020229712
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CHARLES EVERETT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 15:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMMITT, KIPLING
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/17/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 10:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020224096
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAYE, KEYON TIREK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1998
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 12:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020229762
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MAYO, LORENZO TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/21/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 09:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020229708
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PITTS, QUINTERO TAYVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/5/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|209
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-01 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020229716
|Charge Description
|THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|10000.00