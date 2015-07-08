Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2020
|Court Case
|202006332
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 711 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2020 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Davis, Chris Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2020
|Court Case
|202005723
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 199 Cedar St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2020 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Johnson, Michael Thomas
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Michael Thomas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Clover Bend Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2020 20:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Schmit, David Alan
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Schmit, David Alan (W /M/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1612 Autumn Gold Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 03:30, 9/1/2020 and 07:20, 9/1/2020. Reported: 07:20, 9/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Cuevas, Daniel Gatica
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2020
|Court Case
|202006455
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cuevas, Daniel Gatica (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1999 Wesley Chapel Rd/rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2020 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lloyd, Thomas Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lloyd, Thomas Nathaniel (W /M/42) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1709 Meadow Crest Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 03:00, 9/1/2020 and 07:50, 9/1/2020. Reported: 07:50, 9/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T