Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miller, Kevin Dwayne
Arrest Date 09/01/2020
Court Case 202006332
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 711 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2020 19:55.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Davis, Chris Edward
Arrest Date 09/01/2020
Court Case 202005723
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 199 Cedar St/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2020 14:22.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Johnson, Michael Thomas
Arrest Date 09/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Johnson, Michael Thomas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Clover Bend Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2020 20:03.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Schmit, David Alan
Arrest Date 09-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Schmit, David Alan (W /M/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1612 Autumn Gold Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 03:30, 9/1/2020 and 07:20, 9/1/2020. Reported: 07:20, 9/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T

Name Cuevas, Daniel Gatica
Arrest Date 09/01/2020
Court Case 202006455
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cuevas, Daniel Gatica (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1999 Wesley Chapel Rd/rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/1/2020 20:22.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Lloyd, Thomas Nathaniel
Arrest Date 09-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lloyd, Thomas Nathaniel (W /M/42) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1709 Meadow Crest Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 03:00, 9/1/2020 and 07:50, 9/1/2020. Reported: 07:50, 9/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T