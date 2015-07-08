Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020229891
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCCLELLAN, KIATNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020012332
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BROOKS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/24/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 13:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MITCHELL, RAHSHIE OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1999
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 12:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020012341
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|COFFIE, WHITNEY VONSHAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1986
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|217
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 11:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020227560
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HINES, WARREN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/24/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|475
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-02 15:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount