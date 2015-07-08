Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Ezzard Charles
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jones, Ezzard Charles (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 9750 Tournament Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/2/2020 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Arcia, Guillermo Ponce
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Arcia, Guillermo Ponce (W /M/18) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 312 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, between 06:45, 9/2/2020 and 08:55, 9/2/2020. Reported: 08:55, 9/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G
|Name
|Burgess, Kala Renee
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2020
|Court Case
|202006477
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Burgess, Kala Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1199 Underwood Rd/weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/2/2020 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (C), at 102 Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12:20, 8/28/2020. Reported: 09:24, 9/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, P M
|Name
|Thomas, Antonio Devon
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2020
|Court Case
|202005756
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Antonio Devon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1 W Hwy 74/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 9/2/2020 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Nc Dot VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|09-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nc Dot VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 7719 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 9/2/2020 and 10:48, 9/2/2020. Reported: 10:48, 9/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A