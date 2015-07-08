Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SANDERS, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020229984
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, DORIEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020229100
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|REID, SHAVON LATRICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/25/1988
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020224829
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHAW, ALYSSA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/2000
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020229983
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KIDD, ZACHARY BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/27/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 10:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020230050
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CARTER, MILTON ERON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-03 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020230091
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00