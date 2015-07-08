Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANDERS, AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 01:55:00
Court Case 5902020229984
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, DORIEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020229100
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name REID, SHAVON LATRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1988
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 15:50:00
Court Case 5902020224829
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHAW, ALYSSA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/2000
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 01:28:00
Court Case 5902020229983
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KIDD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 10:28:00
Court Case 5902020230050
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CARTER, MILTON ERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-03 15:10:00
Court Case 5902020230091
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (M)
Bond Amount 2000.00