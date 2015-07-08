Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Price, Tyler Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2020
|Court Case
|202005761
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Price, Tyler Vaughn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 23:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Polk, Mack Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Polk, Mack Eugene (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/3/2020 6:24:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Helms, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mckenzie, John Issac
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2020
|Court Case
|202005763
|Charge
|Burglary-1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Mckenzie, John Issac (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 04:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Hooks, Kaytee Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|09-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hooks, Kaytee Elizabeth (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 100 E Jefferson St/n Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 7:55:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Harriman, Kevin Chase
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Harriman, Kevin Chase (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L