Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2020.

Name Price, Tyler Vaughn
Arrest Date 09/03/2020
Court Case 202005761
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Price, Tyler Vaughn (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 23:29.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Polk, Mack Eugene
Arrest Date 09-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Polk, Mack Eugene (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/3/2020 6:24:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Helms, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 09/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 09:20.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mckenzie, John Issac
Arrest Date 09/03/2020
Court Case 202005763
Charge Burglary-1St Degree (F),
Description Mckenzie, John Issac (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 04:32.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Hooks, Kaytee Elizabeth
Arrest Date 09-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hooks, Kaytee Elizabeth (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 100 E Jefferson St/n Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 7:55:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Harriman, Kevin Chase
Arrest Date 09/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Harriman, Kevin Chase (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2020 10:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L