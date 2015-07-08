Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KALALE, ASSHRITH JAYANTH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 09:14:00
Court Case 5902020230186
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/18/1967
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 00:32:00
Court Case 5902020230137
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOTHARP, JASMINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 10:55:00
Court Case 8902019051614
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, FREDDIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 00:53:00
Court Case 5902020230148
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name KOMNATSKIY, DANIEL V
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/18/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 11:30:00
Court Case 1002019089904
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name FONT, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/17/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-04 01:02:00
Court Case 5902020230154
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00