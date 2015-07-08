Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KALALE, ASSHRITH JAYANTH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 09:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020230186
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/18/1967
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020230137
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOTHARP, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 10:55:00
|Court Case
|8902019051614
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, FREDDIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 00:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020230148
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|KOMNATSKIY, DANIEL V
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/18/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 11:30:00
|Court Case
|1002019089904
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|FONT, MICHAEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/17/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-04 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020230154
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00