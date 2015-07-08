Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Keonna Nizara
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2020
|Court Case
|202006537
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Keonna Nizara (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/4/2020 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Livengood, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Livengood, Cody James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 810 East 7th St, Charlotte, NC, on 9/4/2020 03:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Langston, Clinton Mark
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
|Description
|Langston, Clinton Mark (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2020 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Ruff, Richard Steven
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Contempt) (F),
|Description
|Ruff, Richard Steven (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (contempt) (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2020 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Seegars, Julius Ray
|Arrest Date
|09-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Seegars, Julius Ray (B /M/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/sutherland Ave, Monroe, on 9/4/2020 7:44:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|09-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/17) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 5549 Potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:59, 9/4/2020 and 03:00, 9/4/2020. Reported: 03:00, 9/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D