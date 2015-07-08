Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURKES, QUANDRAVIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 08:30:00
Court Case 5902020230333
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name GILCHRIST, JAYDAN ATIYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/2000
Height 5.1
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 14:06:00
Court Case 5902020230351
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EUBANKS, JAMAL MARQUETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 14:31:00
Court Case 5902020230358
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FELDIN, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/31/1959
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020230357
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 250.00

Name JETTON, SANFORD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1956
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 11:21:00
Court Case 5902020229873
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, SHANIYAH MONET
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/22/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-05 00:53:00
Court Case 5902020230301
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00