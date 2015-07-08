Below are the Union County arrests for 09-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Berry, Cody Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006569
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Berry, Cody Isaiah (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony After Break/enter (F), at 201 W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 12:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Spradlin, Samuel Justin
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006569
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After B/E (F),
|Description
|Spradlin, Samuel Justin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After B/e (F), at 201 W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Fischer, Maria Victoria
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006575
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Fischer, Maria Victoria (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3003 Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rumley, J A
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2020
|Court Case
|202005844
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1915 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B