Below are the Union County arrests for 09-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Berry, Cody Isaiah
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case 202006569
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony After Break/Enter (F),
Description Berry, Cody Isaiah (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony After Break/enter (F), at 201 W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 12:39.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Spradlin, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case 202006569
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After B/E (F),
Description Spradlin, Samuel Justin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After B/e (F), at 201 W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 12:43.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:15.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Woodham, Sheona Tyshanae (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Fischer, Maria Victoria
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case 202006575
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Fischer, Maria Victoria (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3003 Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:48.
Arresting Officer Rumley, J A

Name Brooks, Toney Barron
Arrest Date 09/05/2020
Court Case 202005844
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1915 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2020 16:50.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B