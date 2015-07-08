Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUAREZ, LEONARDO L
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/31/1960
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 02:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020230402
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|STRICKLAND, RAJAI TIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 15:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020230425
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARCIA, RAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 04:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020230404
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CAPLE, DAVID EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 19:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PERRY, LAVARIS JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 05:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020222990
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MURCIA, KAREN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/9/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-06 16:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020230461
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00