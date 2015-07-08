Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SUAREZ, LEONARDO L
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/31/1960
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 02:49:00
Court Case 5902020230402
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name STRICKLAND, RAJAI TIMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 15:42:00
Court Case 5902020230425
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name GARCIA, RAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 04:54:00
Court Case 5902020230404
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CAPLE, DAVID EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 19:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, LAVARIS JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 05:14:00
Court Case 5902020222990
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MURCIA, KAREN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-06 16:43:00
Court Case 5902020230461
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00