Lowe, Dominique Antonio (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (oper Veh No Insurance) (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/6/2020 01:45.