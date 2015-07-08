Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowe, Dominique Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Oper Veh No Insurance) (M),
|Description
|Lowe, Dominique Antonio (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (oper Veh No Insurance) (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/6/2020 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Chavez-chavez, Mario Edgar
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Chavez-chavez, Mario Edgar (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at Nc 16, Weddington, NC, on 9/6/2020 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Rushing, Denzel Raequan
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|202005850
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Denzel Raequan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 2401 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2020 02:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hardin, Jonathan Lynn
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hardin, Jonathan Lynn (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3522 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2020 02:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Daniels, Shaquala Shanae
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|202005852
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Daniels, Shaquala Shanae (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 N Sutherland Av/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2020 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Alston, Sean Edwin
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2020
|Court Case
|202000654
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Alston, Sean Edwin (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, on 9/6/2020 11:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Littlejohn, D