Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCHAM, RICCO DORAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 08:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020230407
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OWIGHOWOTU, VICTOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/1/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 17:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020230177
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MOSS, BIANCA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020230520
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, KENOAL BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 08:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020230522
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BOBO-DURHAM, TERRISHADA SHARKALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019238692
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FRASIER, JOSHUA DALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-07 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020230421
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount