Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4700 Lucy Short Cut Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/7/2020 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M
|Name
|Sutton, Todd Nelson
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|202005883
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Sutton, Todd Nelson (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3299 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/7/2020 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|202005889
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1905 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Curry, Keshia Damekia
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|202005892
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Curry, Keshia Damekia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2592 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2020
|Court Case
|202005893
|Charge
|Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 107 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J