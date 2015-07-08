Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4700 Lucy Short Cut Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/7/2020 11:28.
Arresting Officer Gallimore, B M

Name Sutton, Todd Nelson
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case 202005883
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Sutton, Todd Nelson (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3299 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/7/2020 12:14.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Brooks, Toney Barron
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 12:38.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Pressley, David Timothy
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case 202005889
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1905 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 17:00.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Curry, Keshia Damekia
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case 202005892
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Curry, Keshia Damekia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2592 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 20:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 09/07/2020
Court Case 202005893
Charge Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 107 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2020 21:30.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J