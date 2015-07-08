Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SHUFORD, AARON DESHANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020230638
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERRY, TOMMIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020230669
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HEADEN, JEROD NIQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/27/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020012303
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|SIMMONS, UNITY ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 15:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020230612
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HINES, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1954
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 10:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020230644
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, WILLIAM VON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/13/1966
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-08 17:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020217408
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00