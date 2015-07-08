Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHUFORD, AARON DESHANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 09:18:00
Court Case 5902020230638
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PERRY, TOMMIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 14:40:00
Court Case 5902020230669
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HEADEN, JEROD NIQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/27/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 10:51:00
Court Case 5902020012303
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name SIMMONS, UNITY ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 15:41:00
Court Case 5902020230612
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HINES, RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1954
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 10:48:00
Court Case 5902020230644
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, WILLIAM VON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/13/1966
Height 6.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-08 17:43:00
Court Case 5902020217408
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 3000.00