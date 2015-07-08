Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jackson, Dasani Tatyana
Arrest Date 09/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Jackson, Dasani Tatyana (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 69 Cranford Ln, Chesterfield, SC, on 9/8/2020 16:17.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
Arrest Date 09-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 7924 Mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 09:23, 9/8/2020. Reported: 09:23, 9/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Wells, Tabitha Marsha
Arrest Date 09/08/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fictitious Info To Officer) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area) (M),
Description Wells, Tabitha Marsha (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Possess Sch Ii Cs) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fictitious Info To Officer) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2020 17:05.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Helms, Marie Rowell
Arrest Date 09-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Marie Rowell (W /F/68) VICTIM of Littering (C), at 5833 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:00, 9/8/2020 and 09:50, 9/8/2020. Reported: 10:01, 9/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Lelovic, Slobodan
Arrest Date 09/08/2020
Court Case 202006643
Charge 1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lelovic, Slobodan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 138 N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/8/2020 17:51.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Society VICTIM of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin
Arrest Date 09-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (C), at 5905 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 16:42, 9/3/2020. Reported: 11:46, 9/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C