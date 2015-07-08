Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARDELLA, NELSON LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020230737
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHITLEY, JOEL ANDRE-ALI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 09:37:00
|Court Case
|5902019010313
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ORR, DENZEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/15/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 16:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020230800
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|GREENE, TREVOR STANLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 03:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020230738
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/3/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 04:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020230782
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SAMOISETTE, BRANDY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1980
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-09 15:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020230815
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00