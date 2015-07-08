Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Schmidt, Sharon Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Schmidt, Sharon Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 6010 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/9/2020 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Segura, Jessica E
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Segura, Jessica E (W /F/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 715 Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, between 04:00, 9/9/2020 and 07:37, 9/9/2020. Reported: 07:37, 9/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Locklear, Charles Toby M
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny, Poss Stol Goods) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Locklear, Charles Toby M (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny, Poss Stol Goods) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at Cabarrus Co Jail, Concord, NC, on 9/9/2020 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Caballero-lopez, Gloria Maily
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Caballero-lopez, Gloria Maily (W /F/35) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 711 Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 9/8/2020 and 08:00, 9/9/2020. Reported: 08:00, 9/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Cooper, Jamin Robert
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2020
|Court Case
|202005938
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Littering (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Jamin Robert (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Littering (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at Us 74 / Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2020 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2020
|Court Case
|202006633
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 112 Oak Forest Cir, Matthews, NC, on 9/9/2020 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T