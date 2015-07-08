Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Schmidt, Sharon Marie
Arrest Date 09/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Schmidt, Sharon Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 6010 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/9/2020 02:44.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Segura, Jessica E
Arrest Date 09-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Segura, Jessica E (W /F/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 715 Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, between 04:00, 9/9/2020 and 07:37, 9/9/2020. Reported: 07:37, 9/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Locklear, Charles Toby M
Arrest Date 09/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny, Poss Stol Goods) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Locklear, Charles Toby M (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny, Poss Stol Goods) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at Cabarrus Co Jail, Concord, NC, on 9/9/2020 16:40.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Caballero-lopez, Gloria Maily
Arrest Date 09-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Caballero-lopez, Gloria Maily (W /F/35) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 711 Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 9/8/2020 and 08:00, 9/9/2020. Reported: 08:00, 9/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Cooper, Jamin Robert
Arrest Date 09/09/2020
Court Case 202005938
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Littering (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Cooper, Jamin Robert (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Littering (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at Us 74 / Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2020 17:36.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
Arrest Date 09/09/2020
Court Case 202006633
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 112 Oak Forest Cir, Matthews, NC, on 9/9/2020 19:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T