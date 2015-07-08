Description

Cooper, Jamin Robert (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Littering (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at Us 74 / Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2020 17:36.