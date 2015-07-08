Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FIELDER, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 09:45:00
Court Case 5902020230767
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MORRIS, ROBERT ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 11:42:00
Court Case 5902020230953
Charge Description ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MARQUEZ, ROLANDO DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/4/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 09:45:00
Court Case 9002016052219
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name AGNEW, CHARLES DAMARIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/17/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 12:15:00
Court Case 5902020230956
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name YARBORO, JAMES LOWORY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 10:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DILLINGHAM, THOMAS XAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-10 16:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount