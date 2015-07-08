Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Geddings, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Probation Violation (F), 2) Felony Probation Violation (F), And 3) Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation Violation (F), 2) Felony Probation Violation (F), and 3) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 17:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Marsh, Patrice Ann
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Marsh, Patrice Ann (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M), at 7204 Fountain Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/10/2020 18:37.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Arellano, Jorge Alberto
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Arellano, Jorge Alberto (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 20:13.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Kuhr, Jessica Faye
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear-Misd-(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Kuhr, Jessica Faye (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear-misd-(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 112 N 6th St Apt 4, Albemarle, NC, on 9/10/2020 21:27.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Oxendine, Misty Lee
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case 202005948
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Oxendine, Misty Lee (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 04:13.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Price, Jessica Elaine
Arrest Date 09/10/2020
Court Case 202005948
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 04:20.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S