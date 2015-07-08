Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Probation Violation (F), 2) Felony Probation Violation (F), And 3) Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation Violation (F), 2) Felony Probation Violation (F), and 3) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Marsh, Patrice Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Patrice Ann (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M), at 7204 Fountain Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/10/2020 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Arellano, Jorge Alberto
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Arellano, Jorge Alberto (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 20:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Kuhr, Jessica Faye
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear-Misd-(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Kuhr, Jessica Faye (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear-misd-(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 112 N 6th St Apt 4, Albemarle, NC, on 9/10/2020 21:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Oxendine, Misty Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|202005948
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Misty Lee (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 04:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Price, Jessica Elaine
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2020
|Court Case
|202005948
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2020 04:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S