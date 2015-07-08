Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FALLS, JAKEIARHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1999
Height 4.9
Weight 112
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 00:11:00
Court Case 5902020231056
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name STROUT, NOLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 07:30:00
Court Case 5902020231103
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount

Name YESHEREL, MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 09:40:00
Court Case 5902020230975
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, JUSTICE DAISHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 01:28:00
Court Case 5902020212844
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CANUPP, KELLY
Arrest Type
DOB 8/23/1968
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 15:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOXLEY, CHANNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-11 16:04:00
Court Case 5902020231144
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00