Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FALLS, JAKEIARHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1999
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|112
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020231056
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|STROUT, NOLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020231103
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YESHEREL, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020230975
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASSEY, JUSTICE DAISHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020212844
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CANUPP, KELLY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/23/1968
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 15:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOXLEY, CHANNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-11 16:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020231144
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00