Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Reginald Ledonovan
Arrest Date 09/11/2020
Court Case 202005990
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Richardson, Reginald Ledonovan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 23:20.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Chipre, Luis Alfredo
Arrest Date 09/11/2020
Court Case 202006728
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chipre, Luis Alfredo (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8399 New Town Rd/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/11/2020 00:42.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Ashley, William Brian
Arrest Date 09/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ashley, William Brian (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2244 Hayes Chapel Rd, Rose Hill, NC, on 9/11/2020 04:12.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Aguilera, David
Arrest Date 09/11/2020
Court Case 202005965
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Aguilera, David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 01:44.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Barreto Chipre, Luis Alfredo
Arrest Date 09-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barreto Chipre, Luis Alfredo (H /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (2020006728), at 8399 New Town Rd/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/11/2020 2:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Leek, Brett Ryan
Arrest Date 09/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (Violation Court Order), M (M),
Description Leek, Brett Ryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (violation Court Order), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 09:37.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B