Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Reginald Ledonovan
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005990
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Reginald Ledonovan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 23:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Chipre, Luis Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2020
|Court Case
|202006728
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chipre, Luis Alfredo (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8399 New Town Rd/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/11/2020 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Ashley, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ashley, William Brian (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2244 Hayes Chapel Rd, Rose Hill, NC, on 9/11/2020 04:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Aguilera, David
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005965
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Aguilera, David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Barreto Chipre, Luis Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|09-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barreto Chipre, Luis Alfredo (H /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (2020006728), at 8399 New Town Rd/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/11/2020 2:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Leek, Brett Ryan
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (Violation Court Order), M (M),
|Description
|Leek, Brett Ryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (violation Court Order), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2020 09:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B