Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name VALENZUELA, NELSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 00:07:00
Court Case 5902020231197
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CANNON, HABEKAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020231237
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name HEARN, JEBRE DEVONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 00:37:00
Court Case 5902020231202
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MALOYE, LAKEVIS ANTRUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 13:38:00
Court Case 5902020231240
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOOVER, KELSIE DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 01:40:00
Court Case 5902020231203
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MARTINEZ-ORDONEZ, ANGEL EDUARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-12 14:19:00
Court Case 3002019705573
Charge Description UNLAWFULLY TAKE MIG GAME BIRD
Bond Amount 1000.00