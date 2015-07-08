Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VALENZUELA, NELSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 00:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020231197
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CANNON, HABEKAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020231237
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HEARN, JEBRE DEVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020231202
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MALOYE, LAKEVIS ANTRUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 13:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020231240
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOOVER, KELSIE DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020231203
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ-ORDONEZ, ANGEL EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-12 14:19:00
|Court Case
|3002019705573
|Charge Description
|UNLAWFULLY TAKE MIG GAME BIRD
|Bond Amount
|1000.00