Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2020.

Name Cowart, James Earl
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case 202005980
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Cowart, James Earl (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 08:45.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Rorie, Sabrina Shyann
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine,Dwlr), F (F),
Description Rorie, Sabrina Shyann (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine,dwlr), F (F), at 604 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:05.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case 202005980
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Second Degree Trespass (M),
Description Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 08:52.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Myers, Quardrell Donta
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Myers, Quardrell Donta (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:10.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Robinson, Simeon Jovan
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case 19CR50650
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) / Poss Drg Para, M (M),
Description Robinson, Simeon Jovan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) / Poss Drg Para, M (M), at 537 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 10:47.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Fulbright, Heather Smith
Arrest Date 09/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Fulbright, Heather Smith (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:10.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N