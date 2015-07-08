Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cowart, James Earl
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|202005980
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Cowart, James Earl (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 08:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Rorie, Sabrina Shyann
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine,Dwlr), F (F),
|Description
|Rorie, Sabrina Shyann (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine,dwlr), F (F), at 604 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|202005980
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Myers, Quardrell Donta
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Myers, Quardrell Donta (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Robinson, Simeon Jovan
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|19CR50650
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) / Poss Drg Para, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Simeon Jovan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) / Poss Drg Para, M (M), at 537 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Fulbright, Heather Smith
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fulbright, Heather Smith (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2020 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N