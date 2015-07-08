Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JORDAN, CARLOS FONTANA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020231302
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMITH, TIERRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020231325
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LATHAM, ROBERT JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020231305
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WISEMAN, WILLIAM FORREST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 13:17:00
|Court Case
|1302017051157
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DEVIN DEMI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020231300
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-13 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018025428
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00