Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name JORDAN, CARLOS FONTANA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 00:47:00
Court Case 5902020231302
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMITH, TIERRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 10:55:00
Court Case 5902020231325
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LATHAM, ROBERT JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 02:52:00
Court Case 5902020231305
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WISEMAN, WILLIAM FORREST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 13:17:00
Court Case 1302017051157
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DEVIN DEMI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 01:15:00
Court Case 5902020231300
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-13 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018025428
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00