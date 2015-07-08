Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIFFORD, MARCUS ANTWAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 02:12:00
Court Case 5902020230540
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HEATH, KEYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 11:52:00
Court Case 5902020231392
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 15:24:00
Court Case 5902020231391
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name PALACIOS, TEODORO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 03:45:00
Court Case 5902020231367
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WOOD, BRIAN SCOTT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/25/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 10:25:00
Court Case 5902020231387
Charge Description DWLR AFT IMPAIRED REV NOTICE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name MCMILLIN, JASON REID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-14 16:04:00
Court Case 5902020230513
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount