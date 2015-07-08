Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RADLEY, KENDRA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020231471
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRIER, JERREK DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/27/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 11:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEAK, MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 17:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, TEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 01:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020231448
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCCLURE, LADARION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/7/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 10:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PERRY, MITCHELL LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-15 14:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020231558
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00