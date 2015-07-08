Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rollins, Dustin Martin
Arrest Date 09/15/2020
Court Case 202006761
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Rollins, Dustin Martin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 4000 Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/15/2020 12:17.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
Arrest Date 09/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 10:52.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Hinson, James Mitchell
Arrest Date 09/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Fail To Wear Seat) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired,Reckless Driv) (M),
Description Hinson, James Mitchell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Fail To Wear Seat) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired,reckless Driv) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 13:30.
Arresting Officer  

Name Montiel Meza, Magdalena
Arrest Date 09/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Failure To Reduce Speed) (M),
Description Montiel Meza, Magdalena (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (failure To Reduce Speed) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 15:16.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Dayton, Steven Adam
Arrest Date 09/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 215 Chaney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 13:40.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Rathbun, Max Stiles
Arrest Date 09-15-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rathbun, Max Stiles (W /M/29) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4201 Wesley Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:25, 9/15/2020. Reported: 01:28, 9/15/2020.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A