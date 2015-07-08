Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rollins, Dustin Martin
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2020
|Court Case
|202006761
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Dustin Martin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Communicating Threats (M), at 4000 Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/15/2020 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 10:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Hinson, James Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Fail To Wear Seat) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired,Reckless Driv) (M),
|Description
|Hinson, James Mitchell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Fail To Wear Seat) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired,reckless Driv) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Montiel Meza, Magdalena
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Failure To Reduce Speed) (M),
|Description
|Montiel Meza, Magdalena (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (failure To Reduce Speed) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Dayton, Steven Adam
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 215 Chaney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2020 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Rathbun, Max Stiles
|Arrest Date
|09-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rathbun, Max Stiles (W /M/29) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4201 Wesley Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:25, 9/15/2020. Reported: 01:28, 9/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A