Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GLENN, DAVID CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020231190
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, PHILLIPPAEO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020231646
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONNOR, CEDRIC LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020231702
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PHILLIPS, DAVID GLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 03:46:00
|Court Case
|5902020231609
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAND, GAIUS JOSIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/13/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 14:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSAS-GOMEZ, GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-16 17:05:00
|Court Case
|5902013215212
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00